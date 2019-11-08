|
Sonja Kwis Hendrick
Litchfield Park - Sonja Kwis Hendrick, 81, of Litchfield Park, Arizona passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She was born to the late Robert Kwis and Elsie Pryser Kwis, June 27, 1938, in Findlay, Ohio. Sonja graduated from Findlay High School in 1956 and received a BA in Education from Albion College in 1960. After teaching in New York, Sonja craved a warmer climate and headed west to teach at Buckeye High School in Buckeye, Arizona in 1962. In Buckeye she met her husband Alvie Hendrick and they married in 1965. The Hendrick family settled in Litchfield Park in 1972. Sonja is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane Hendrick Islava and Robert Islava of Palos Verdes, California; her sister, Lin Kwis of Flagstaff, Arizona and her granddaughter, Emma Islava. Sonja was predeceased by her husband in 2013, her daughter Karen in 1987 and her brother Fredy in 2009.
Sonja will most be remembered for her many dedicated years teaching English and enriching lives at Agua Fria Union High School, in Avondale, Arizona and her deep commitment to her community. Sonja was immensely proud of her family and friendships.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019