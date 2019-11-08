Resources
More Obituaries for Sonja Hendrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonja Kwis Hendrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonja Kwis Hendrick Obituary
Sonja Kwis Hendrick

Litchfield Park - Sonja Kwis Hendrick, 81, of Litchfield Park, Arizona passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She was born to the late Robert Kwis and Elsie Pryser Kwis, June 27, 1938, in Findlay, Ohio. Sonja graduated from Findlay High School in 1956 and received a BA in Education from Albion College in 1960. After teaching in New York, Sonja craved a warmer climate and headed west to teach at Buckeye High School in Buckeye, Arizona in 1962. In Buckeye she met her husband Alvie Hendrick and they married in 1965. The Hendrick family settled in Litchfield Park in 1972. Sonja is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane Hendrick Islava and Robert Islava of Palos Verdes, California; her sister, Lin Kwis of Flagstaff, Arizona and her granddaughter, Emma Islava. Sonja was predeceased by her husband in 2013, her daughter Karen in 1987 and her brother Fredy in 2009.

Sonja will most be remembered for her many dedicated years teaching English and enriching lives at Agua Fria Union High School, in Avondale, Arizona and her deep commitment to her community. Sonja was immensely proud of her family and friendships.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonja's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -