Sonja Schneider
Schneider, Sonja age 90, was brought into this world by her loving parents, Effie and John Rogne on June 1, 1929. Sonja went to heaven on March 14, 2020. Sonja grew up in Chicago, graduated from Lake View High School where she was in various music groups including the marching band. She deeply loved her mother who helped her with her asthma. In 1949, she met her life long love Herb. They married in 1953-67 years of true love! Sonja is preceded in death by her two daughters and a sister. She is survived by her husband Herb; son Mark; daughter-in-law Diane; granddaughter Paula McWilliams; grandsons Austin, Garrett and Cameron Schneider, and Thomas Wheeler; Great grandchildren Korbin, Lincoln and Thomas (TJ). Sonja studied art at community colleges and ASU. She was an accomplished artist. She loved trailer camping throughout the USA. Sonja spent time in Germany with Herb being an officer in the US Army. She travelled all over Europe and took two other trips to Europe in England, Sweden and Norway. Sonja was deeply involved in ancestry and in Voss, Norway visited the bedroom where her father was born and was in the church where her father played the organ in his youth. She was close to her cousin, Sarah Kornel in Sweden and was extremely happy to be an email pal with her favorite nephew in Chicago James Colaianni. Even after her stroke her keen mind was sharp enough to answer Jim's questions regarding relatives. Sonja spent the last ten years in her mountain home in Carefree Hills, Arizona in the lush desert and peaceful surroundings. Her husband and son were with her when she passed. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, 8555 E Pinnacle Peak Rd in Scottsdale, AZ. If desired, contributions can be made to in her name and would be appreciated. Sonja is now in the arms of God!
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2020