Sophia Laura Catalo
Sophia Laura Catalo

Sophia Laura Catalo, age 85, entered the gates of Heaven October 5, 2020. She was born November 12, 1934 in the Bronx, New York to Maria D'Iulio Gagliano an Italian immigrant from Capistrano, Abruzzi, Italy. She married the love of her life, Pat Catalo, on September 27, 1953 in Yorktown Heights, New York. In 1969, Sophia, Pat and their two children, Rita and Roy, moved from New York to Phoenix, Arizona.

Sophia was a native New Yorker, known for her energy, spirit, drive, ambition, perseverance and gumption. She enjoyed the Theater and attended many Broadway plays. She was a true academic, voracious reader, and traveler of the world. Sophia was an Interior Designer, Dental Hygienist, and Entrepreneur. She achieved academic honors in all levels of schooling culminating in her graduation from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree as a member of the Golden Key National Honor Society.

Sophia loved her family. She loved to cook with a passion. Her home was a place for gathering where she prepared meals that brought her family and friends together. Sophia's greatest love was for her family and her roles as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Sophia is survived by her husband of 67 years, Pat Catalo; two children, Rita Catalo Whitney (Bill Cockrum) and Roy Catalo (Kathy); four grandchildren, Jane Whitney, Spike Whitney (Carly), Ana Catalo Allen (Scott), and Kelsey Catalo Kent (Brennan); and two great-grandchildren, Sophia Allen and Avery Kent.

Please join us in celebrating a vigil of her life on Sunday, October 11, between the hours of 4:30pm - 6:00pm, Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Road. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 12, at 11:00am Sharp! St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 32648 N. Cave Creek Road. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
