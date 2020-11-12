1/1
Sophie Marie Danko
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Sophie Marie Danko

Our mother, Sophie Marie Danko (nee Chavez), passed away peacefully with her family close, the morning of November 7, 2020. Sophie stole people's hearts with her striking smile, faith and infectious love for her family. She was born in St. John's, Arizona January 2, 1935 to Brigida and James and very close with her 6 siblings, 3 of whom preceded her in death: Raul, James and Anna Marie. While in grade school the family moved to Winslow, where she always had happy memories. While attending Arizona State College (now NAU) and studying Home Economics, she worked at Babbitt's in Flagstaff. In 1956 she married John Danko, moved to Phoenix and had 5 children over the next 11 years. Her devotion to the Catholic Church led her to being heavily involved in St. Jerome Parish, where she became a founding member in 1965. She sent her children to their school and spent many mornings in the classroom, as well as daily mass until shortly before her death. After becoming single in 1978, her strength, resilience and faith carried her gracefully through the years and her kindness and generosity was always bestowed to others. She began working for Catholic Social Services in 1980, where she continued to impact young women in such a profound way that she was often called to personally support the birth of a child in the delivery room. She retired in 2000. Sophie was a true bright light and loved by all. She was an amazing sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Sophie is survived by her children, John (Tina), Joe (Mary), Jim, Joyce (Bill) and Judith (JT), and extended daughters, Lisa Danko and Carrie Strandberg as well as siblings, Albino, Delores and Angelo. Her grandchildren, Angelo, Robert, Ronnie, Jamie, Jennifer, Lacey, Anthony, John, Jeffrey, Bradley and Lexis will all miss her greatly. Sophie was also a great-grandmother to 13, and loving Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. We would also like to extend a big thank you to Rini, Keisha and staff with Legends Senior Living, as well as Hospice of the West and nurse Michelle, for the loving, wonderful and tireless care received by our mom the last 9 months. Services will be at St. Jerome Church in Phoenix, Friday, November 20th beginning with a Rosary at 11:30, followed by mass at noon. Masks and social distancing will be required.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
