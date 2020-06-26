Spencer Darnell Marshall
Phoenix - Spencer Darnell Marshall, 47, of Phoenix, AZ passed away May 19, 2020. If you have any information regarding this person, please call Abel Funeral Home, 602-442-7747.
Phoenix - Spencer Darnell Marshall, 47, of Phoenix, AZ passed away May 19, 2020. If you have any information regarding this person, please call Abel Funeral Home, 602-442-7747.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.