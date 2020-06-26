Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Spencer's life story with friends and family

Share Spencer's life story with friends and family

Spencer Darnell Marshall



Phoenix - Spencer Darnell Marshall, 47, of Phoenix, AZ passed away May 19, 2020. If you have any information regarding this person, please call Abel Funeral Home, 602-442-7747.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store