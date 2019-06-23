|
|
Spencer Lee Dalton
- - Heaven opened its gates on June 10th to welcome home its newest angel, Spencer Lee Dalton.
Born in Orange, California on August 10th, 1990 Spencer was a beautiful soul who lived a life of joy, hope, and abundant love. With a smile as wide as the day was long, the world was bathed in the warm glow of his embrace for not quite 30 years. From his great love for cooking and sports (and his beloved 49ers), to his passion for music, photography, and the great outdoors, Spencer embraced life fully and immersed himself in everything that made it worthwhile. His family, his friends, even those who only knew him socially, understood what a special soul he was. He was always there with a warm smile and an encouraging word. And, although his spirit has departed this physical earth, the light and love of his presence will never be truly extinguished. Spencer is deeply missed by his mother Jane, his two dads Dusty and Ben, his brothers Dylan and Gabriel, along with his entire circle of family and friends.
No life such as his can be led and not leave in its wake a tremendous ripple and deep undertow of love and emotion. Spencer was truly loved by many and will be missed and remembered…forever.
A Celebration of Life is being held in Spencer's honor on Saturday, June 29th at 4 p.m. at The Rock at 32nd Street, 13625 N. 32nd Street. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks you make an In Memoriam Donation to Crossroads Recovery in memory of Spencer Lee Dalton at https://thecrossroadsinc.org/giving-opportunities/.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019