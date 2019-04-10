|
|
Stan Furman
Phoenix - Former State Senator Stan Furman, 87, of Phoenix passed away on April 1, 2019. Stan was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 16, 1932 to Harry and Edna, following sisters Rita and Nancy. Stan lost his father at age 3, and after moving to Los Angeles with his mother and sisters, lost his mother at age 9. Stan spent his formative years in the Vista Del Mar orphanage in Los Angeles. This upbringing contributed to his strong sense of family, which he carried with him throughout his life. While at the orphanage, he worked any job he could, including caddying at the Hillcrest Country Club, which gave him some great stories to tell about George Burns, Jack Benny, Milton Berle, and others.
From 1952 to 1956, Stan served his country in the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge Stan moved to Mexico City, where he earned a degree in business and foreign trade from Mexico City College. There, he met his soulmate and wife of 58 years, Gloria, who he married in Mexico City in 1960. The couple immediately moved back to California where Stan worked for a fabric wholesaler, and where their three children, Diane, Philip, and Susan, were born.
In 1969, the family moved to Phoenix where Stan opened and managed a new branch for the fabric company. Once his children moved out of the house, he and his wife Gloria started a successful translation business. This allowed Stan and Gloria to travel around the world, including Mexico, China, Italy, Spain and many other destinations. Stan loved living in Arizona and wanted to serve the community, so he decided to enter politics. He was elected to the Arizona State Senate, serving two terms from 1991-1995. After elective office, he served on numerous Arizona Boards and Committees and worked for the Arizona Corporation Commission. In 1998, Stan was named "Mediator of the Year" by the Phoenix Community Mediation Program. Long active in the Arizona Civil Liberties Union, Stan served as Arizona ACLU President from 2002-2006 and was honored to be named Arizona Civil Libertarian of the Year in 1995. He also served for several years on the National ACLU Board of Directors.
Stan was an avid tennis player and golfer, quick-witted and a natural joke teller. He loved crossword puzzles, Boggle, and all word games. He immensely enjoyed playing board games and online games with his children and grandchildren. He loved going to the beach while enjoying time at the family's vacation home in Rocky Point, Mexico.
The family is grateful that only two weeks before his passing, Stan was able to attend an 87th gala birthday celebration where he was able to see his extended family and many longtime friends. Survivors include his loving wife, Gloria, daughters Diane (Randy) and Susan, son Phil (Deb), grandsons Spencer, Dylan, Nate, Harrison, Alex (Jessi), Hugo and Oscar, and great-granddaughter Cheyanne.
Stan had a life well-lived, and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the ACLU of Arizona, www.aclu.az.org in appreciation of his service to that organization.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 10, 2019