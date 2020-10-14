1/1
Stanley Adkins
Stanley Adkins

Scottsdale - Stanley Clifford Adkins, 71, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on October 4th, 2020. Stanley Clifford Adkins was born September 10, 1949 in Parkston, S.D to Cliff and Jean (Murphy) Adkins where he grew up on the airport his parents operated. He took his first solo flight at 16. After graduating from Parkston High School, he attended Southern State College in Springfield, SD where he earned an Associate's Degree in Auto-body Repair. In 1970 he was drafted into the US Army and served as a helicopter mechanic in South Korea. On April 28, 1983 he was united in marriage with Paula (Gay) in Red Lodge, MT where they lived for many years. A professional musician, Stan began playing guitar in a band in high school, the Young Generation. During his career he played with bands throughout the Midwest. He was inducted into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame twice, first for guitar excellence for his contributions to music in Nebraska and also as a member of Jim Casey and the Lightnin' Band. He is featured on two albums with them, Blue Oasis and Daylight Straight Ahead. He was a RC model aircraft builder and flyer and one of the finest carpenters around. Stan will be remembered as a gentle soul whose love and devotion to his wife, his family and his friends will keep his essence ever present in the hearts of all he touched. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Paula; Goddaughter Chelsea Reed; Sisters Karen Runge of Parkston, SD and Brenda (Leon) Hinman of Lake City, SD; niece Sarah (Hinman) Carlson; nephews; Jesse Runge and Dylan Hinman. Stan is also survived by his musical family, brothers who shared joys and sorrows with him over the years as well as making music. He was preceded in death by his parents, Parents-in-law, brother-in-law Hubert Gay and his niece Elizabeth Jean Runge.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
