Stanley Bruce Perlmutter
Stanley Bruce Perlmutter

Phoenix - Stanley Bruce Perlmutter, age 77, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

He was born October 5, 1943 in New York, New York to Theodore and Dorothy Koppelman Perlmutter. He was self-employed in the sales profession.

Stanley is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Eric) Stone of Knoxville, TN; son, Dan (Dedra) Perlmutter of Mason, OH; granddaughter, Rainie Perlmutter of Mason, OH; and sister, Nancy (Marv) Brody.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greenacresmortuary.net for the Perlmutter family.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
