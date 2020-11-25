Stanley Bruce Perlmutter
Phoenix - Stanley Bruce Perlmutter, age 77, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
He was born October 5, 1943 in New York, New York to Theodore and Dorothy Koppelman Perlmutter. He was self-employed in the sales profession.
Stanley is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Eric) Stone of Knoxville, TN; son, Dan (Dedra) Perlmutter of Mason, OH; granddaughter, Rainie Perlmutter of Mason, OH; and sister, Nancy (Marv) Brody.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greenacresmortuary.net
for the Perlmutter family.