Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Stanley Matthew Bieleski Jr. Obituary
Stanley Matthew Bieleski, Jr.

Vernon - Stanley Matthew Bieleski, Jr., 74, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Vernon. He was born June 29, 1944 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, the son of Stanley Matthew Bieleski, Sr. and Dorothy Howarth Bieleski.

Stan served his country in the United States National Guard for 30 years. He was a Sergeant 1st Class and helicopter mechanic to Allide Shop Foreman at Arizona Army National Guard, retiring in September 2015.

Stan is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy K. Bieleski, Vernon; step-daughter, Kelly Webb (Dave Maynard), Rimrock; aunt and uncle, Marlyn and John Bieleski, Pottstown, Pennsylvania; cousins, Larry (Andrea) Howarth, Phoenix; Ed (Ellen) Bieleski, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Linda Fine, Ellensburg, Washington; and brother-in-law, Harold Brogard, Jr., Ellensburg, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery, 401 N Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85257. A reception will follow the graveside services and will be announced at a later date.

For flower orders and deliveries, contact PJ's Flowers, 602-995-4999.

For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Stan's family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com. Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
