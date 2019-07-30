Services
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
VA Cemetery
north Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix - Stanley McElroy was born in Altadena, California. His family eventually settled in Barstow, California. He played on the Barstow High School football team, then joined the United States Navy. Stan served honorably during the Korean War. In the early 1950's, Stan attended television broadcast school in Hollywood, CA. In 1954, Stan began working at KTVK Channel 3 in Phoenix as a cameraman, then moved up to engineer and ultimately news director. He retired from Channel 3 in 1998 after nearly 45 years. Stan's passion was the game of golf and he played some of the top golf courses in the world. Stan will always be remembered for his one liners and dry sense of humor.

Services will be at the VA Cemetery in north Phoenix - Wednesday, 7/31/19 at 10:30am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 30, 2019
