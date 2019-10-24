|
|
Stanley Slovitsky
age 93 of Amethyst Gardens was called to our Lord in the early morning hours on October 7th, 2019. Stanley was born in Philadelphia, PA and moved permanently to Arizona in 1951. Stanley was a dedicated family man and an avid golfer. He was preceded to the Lord's House by his wife of 66 years, Martha, daughter Marta, his brothers Joe and Jackie, and his sisters Helen and Maggie. He leaves behind 4 children George, Ann, Steve (Karla), Jane (Gary), 11 grand children, 28 great grand children, and 1 great great grand child. Graveside services will be at Resthaven Mortuary, in Phoenix on Saturday October 26th 2019 at 1030 AM. The family asks donation be made to the Amethyst Garden Employee Gratuity Fund for the outstanding care they provided or to the sender's favorite charity in Stanley's name.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019