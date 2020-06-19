Stefan Bennett Pruett
Stefan Bennett Pruett, (a.k.a. The Guidance) 35, of Los Angeles, CA and Carefree, AZ, passed away on June 14, 2020. He was born in Evanston, IL, on March 8, 1985, son of Paula (Squeteri) Pruett and Steven J. Pruett. He was preceded in death by his brother Alex Pruett in 2007, Grandfather Luigi Squeteri, Grandparents Pansy and Pat Pruett, and Aunt Sandra and Uncle Mike Gewerth. Stefan is greatly loved by his Aunt Louisa Alten and husband Mike Jones, his Grandmother Vera Squeteri, his Uncle Ron Pruett and wife Lisa, and cousins Christin Whitt, Angie Pruett, Brandt Pruett, his girlfriend Jessica Biatte and his Aunt Ann Ellis and so many other family and friends. Stefan graduated from Cactus Shadows High School in Cave Creek, AZ and attended Scottsdale Community College, studying the business of music. He started playing bass guitar at age 14 and took 13 years of vocal lessons from Anita Bakey of Fountain Hills, AZ. At age 15, Stefan, using his music business interests, started a band promotion company called Caustic Summer Productions. He booked bands in local venues in the Phoenix area throughout high school. Stefan formed and performed in several bands as guitarist and lead singer. He created "Peachcake" in 2003 with Johnny O'Keefe, whom he knew since fourth grade. "Peachcake," an electronic pop band, toured in the U.S. and Canada and released many songs. Stefan wrote and collaborated on most of the music they performed. In 2009, Stefan created a television show called "Planet Awesome" that aired in multiple markets. Moving to Los Angeles in 2013, he released music under his own name including the song, "Carefree," which was written about his brother Alex. In 2016, touring with "Crystal Castles," "The Guidance" was created. As "The Guidance," Stefan performed and toured the United States, Canada and Europe, opening for "MXMS" and "She Wants Revenge" as well as a host of other bands. In 2019, he signed with Tommie Sunshine of Brooklyn Fire, a dance label, and released "She Likes the Dance Music," which has been streamed worldwide. In 2020, Stefan just signed with Handwritten Records. Stefan put on vibrant, energetic shows and never met a stranger. He was born with a congenital heart condition, and he often wrote songs from the heart like "Next Time" and "Hearts Can't Lie." His songwriting frequently focused on relevant social issues and causes about which he was passionate. His fans and friends often referred to his joy in his performances and his authenticity in his life. Stefan's favorite things included anything to do with music, in particular new music and new genres of music, basketball, hot sauce, pasta, vegan cheese, beenie hats and costumes. From his Italian family roots, he became a real foodie. In lieu of flowers, for those who would like to make a contribution, the family has chosen the following important causes on behalf of Stefan Pruett: American Heart Association (www.heart.org), Lurie's Children's Hospital in Chicago (luriechildrens.org, click Ways to Help), Musicares (grammy.com then click Musicares) and Covenant House (covenanthouse.org). Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.