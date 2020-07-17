Stefania Oleksyn



Stefania was called home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2020. Born in Ukraine, she was forced to work in Germany on a farm during World War II at age 13. . It would be 28 years before she saw her mother again. After the war she married her beloved husband Teodozyj and had two daughters. The family immigrated to the United States in 1950 settling in Rochester, New York. There they proudly became US citizens and had three sons. They lived the American dream when they bought their own business, Four Brothers Tavern on Hudson Avenue. In 1972 they moved to Phoenix, opened the Odessa restaurant, lounge and motel on I-17 at Deer Valley Road. Stefania was an avid reader, spoke 5 languages, loved gardening, and if you spoke about taking a trip, she was in the car waiting before you finished your sentence. She was a 50 year member of CYA, The Ukrainian National Women's League of America. Her family meant the world to her, and she would go without to support those here and those that remained in Ukraine. She sponsored her nieces Anna Nolan, Nadiya Nava with her sons Oleh and Andriy, to also come to America becoming citizens. Preceded in death by her husband Teodozyj and son Lubomyr. Survived by daughters Nadia Taft, Vera Hoerner(Edward), sons Stepan (Pamela), Andrew(Heather), Grandchildren Pavlo Wirlo(Linda),Vera Weeks, Teresa McCully(Nick), Stepan Taft, Gregory Oleksyn, Alexander Oleksyn, Great Grandchildren Ethan & Gavin McCully. Private Services will be held July 25th at the Chapel of the Chimes, with a Celebration Of Life to be announced.









