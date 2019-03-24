|
|
Stephan Simmons
Phoenix - Stephan L. Simmons, 52, returned to the loving arms of his parents and brother on March 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Anita Simmons, his twin brother Stephen Simmons. He is survived by his brothers John (Patty) Simmons, Charlie (Eileen) Simmons, sister Rebecca (Terry) Johnson, son Matthew Lee Lacey and daughter Melanie (David) Smith, granddaughter Sarina, many aunts, uncles and cousins on the East Coast and many nieces and nephews. He was a member of the American Legion Post 62. A memorial service and Rosary will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 6 pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019