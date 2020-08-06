1/1
Stephanie Ann Dunn Morse
Mayer - Stephanie Ann Dunn Morse, born on July 11, 1954 in Burbank, CA, to Mary Anne Harold and Frank Allan Dunn, passed away unexpectedly at age 64 on July 1, 2020.

Stephanie "Lady Eagle" was the beloved wife of Dale "Eagle" Morse. Those left to cherish their memories of Stephanie are her loving daughter Neyshia Napoleon, son-in-law Michael, Two grandchildren Shelsy Napoleon and Vincent Napoleon and his wife Gabrielle, along with her three great-grandchildren Adrian, Riley and Atreya. Her sister Molly Burnett and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, mother, father and her brother Darrel Dunn.

Private Memorial Service to be held at her daughters Home in Phoenix. Final resting place at Prescott National Cemetery.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
