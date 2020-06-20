Stephanie Anne Sherman MilesScottsdale - Stephanie Anne Sherman Miles, 60, of Scottsdale, AZ, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and daughter, lost her battle with Cancer on Friday, June 12, 2020 at The Sherman Home of Hospice of the Valley.Stephanie was born in Highland Park, IL to Lawrence and Elaine Sherman on October 15, 1959. She graduated from New Trier East High School in Winnetka, IL, Class of 1977. After high school, she was accepted to Syracuse University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1981. While in college, she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority.She is preceded in death by both of her parents.She is survived by her loving husband, Danny Miles and beloved children, Danielle (Bill) Hayford of Minneola, FL and Kurt Miles of Chandler, AZ. Brothers; Roger (Jennifer) Sherman of Santa Monica, CA and Bruce (Joan) Sherman of Evanston, IL. Sister; Carolyn (Juan Carlos) Gutierrez of New York City, NY and many nieces, nephews and cousins.She was co-owner of Ultratainment for over 25 years and later, in honor of her father, Larry Sherman, created Grate Roots Premium Horseradish.Stephanie never knew a stranger and was a wonderful friend and confidant to many.A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.The family wishes to thank Home Care Assistance and The Sherman Home of Hospice of the Valley. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The Sherman Home, Hospice of the Valley in honor of her name.