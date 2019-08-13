Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Messenger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary Chapel
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Messenger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary Chapel
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie McLane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie McLane


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie McLane

- - Stephanie (Fannie Garcia) McLane passed away peacefully in her home on August 8, 2019. Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother was born November 3, 1930 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was always the most rambunctious of her siblings. She often told wonderful stories of her childhood growing up on the farm in New Mexico and eating a variety of fresh family grown vegetables and meats hunted by her brother, Raymond. Stephanie worked many years in the restaurant industry, starting off in local restaurants and then moving on to become a Harvey Girl. Most of her working years in Arizona were spent at Dale Anderson's Quilted Bear where Stephanie made great friends with her customers and colleagues.

Being the matriarch of the family, she enjoyed being surrounded by her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Family was always first in her eyes. She was the life of every party, whether hosting or attending.

Although she had a feisty spirit and tons of class, the most cherished trait Stephanie carried was compassion. She had the ability to make others feel welcome and always opened her doors to share her family with others who needed to feel loved.

She is preceded in death by her parents (Simon and Valentina), her siblings (Josie, Raymond, Della, Rudolfo), the love of her life Don McLane Sr., her son Ron McLane and her son-in-law Bill Hartonczyk. She is survived by her children: Christine, Richard, Donny, Marilyn (Chris Henry), Charles (Eileen) and Kim (Bert); her 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren with one more on the way! We will cherish our memories, moments, and fun times we had together.

Stephanie's life will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Messenger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary Chapel located at 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. A visitation will begin at 9am followed by a celebration of life at 10am. Please visit https://www.messingermortuary.com/notices/Stephanie-McLane
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now