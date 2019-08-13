|
Stephanie McLane
- - Stephanie (Fannie Garcia) McLane passed away peacefully in her home on August 8, 2019. Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother was born November 3, 1930 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was always the most rambunctious of her siblings. She often told wonderful stories of her childhood growing up on the farm in New Mexico and eating a variety of fresh family grown vegetables and meats hunted by her brother, Raymond. Stephanie worked many years in the restaurant industry, starting off in local restaurants and then moving on to become a Harvey Girl. Most of her working years in Arizona were spent at Dale Anderson's Quilted Bear where Stephanie made great friends with her customers and colleagues.
Being the matriarch of the family, she enjoyed being surrounded by her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Family was always first in her eyes. She was the life of every party, whether hosting or attending.
Although she had a feisty spirit and tons of class, the most cherished trait Stephanie carried was compassion. She had the ability to make others feel welcome and always opened her doors to share her family with others who needed to feel loved.
She is preceded in death by her parents (Simon and Valentina), her siblings (Josie, Raymond, Della, Rudolfo), the love of her life Don McLane Sr., her son Ron McLane and her son-in-law Bill Hartonczyk. She is survived by her children: Christine, Richard, Donny, Marilyn (Chris Henry), Charles (Eileen) and Kim (Bert); her 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren with one more on the way! We will cherish our memories, moments, and fun times we had together.
Stephanie's life will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Messenger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary Chapel located at 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. A visitation will begin at 9am followed by a celebration of life at 10am. Please visit https://www.messingermortuary.com/notices/Stephanie-McLane
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019