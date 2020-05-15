Stephen Bonnet



Stephen passed away unexpectedly and instantaneously at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born to Dr. Joe L. Bonnet and Hannah Lorene Bonnet at Good Samaritan Hospital In Phoenix AZ on September 18, 1956. Stephen spent a joyous childhood at their north Phoenix home on a 2-acre lot, raising chickens, rabbits, ducks and many other game birds. He attended Madison Meadows Elementary School and Phoenix Christian High School. He later completed a bachelor's and master's degree in Elementary education from ASU and NAU. Stephen was employed in retail, the hospitality industry, and as a Mesa Public School Teacher where he impacted the lives of hundreds of children. After culinary school he became a personal chef and later a program specialist for the Arizona Department of Education, where he travelled throughout the state of AZ monitoring and helping districts with federal grant monies.



He loved everything about nature and animals and spent countless hours at the Phoenix Zoo where his mother was a zoo auxiliary member. Stephen was very patriotic and loved the USA, visiting all 50 states in his lifetime. He loved arts and crafts and was especially drawn to stained glass, ceramics, and quilting.



In 1977, he met his life partner Gary whom he was with until his passing. Venturing out into life, Steve and Gary moved to Houston TX, then Walnut Creek CA, and returned to AZ in 1986. In 2004 they built their dream home on North 15th Ave which brought many projects and 15 happy years of entertaining with parties of all sizes before selling in 2019. In 2013, they both retired and purchased a home in Poulsbo WA, officially becoming "snowbirds" with six months in AZ and six months in Poulsbo. Steve loved exploring the local beaches and long walks in the forest but continued to work part time so he could still be involved with the public. Steve knew no strangers and was beloved by his fellow employees at Home Depot, the Fat Apple Café, and Costco as a food demonstrator.



Steve is preceded in death by his father (1989) and mother (2009), brother Dave (1983), brother Bob (1983), and niece Rachel (1989). He is survived by his partner (and later spouse) of 42 years, Gary Rutherford, sister Bonnie Box (Michael), three nieces Lorrie Palm (Rob), Tiffany Holtzclaw (John), Sarah Smith (Jeremy), countless in-laws, great nephews and nieces. A private interment service was held on Thursday, May 14, but a memorial Celebration of Life will be held in the future when possible.









