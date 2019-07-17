Services
Stephen C. Crowley


1929 - 2019
Stephen C. Crowley Obituary
Stephen C. Crowley

Scottsdale -

Stephen C. Crowley, 89, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on July 10, 2019. He was born on September 17, 1929 in Portsmouth, NH. A veteran of the United States Air Force.

Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Ann Crowley, who passed away on December 25, 2013. Stephen is survived by his son, Timothy Crowley of Scottsdale, AZ and his daughter, Patricia Wolff of Scottsdale, AZ, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Sally Conlon of Pinehurst NC and Sharon Bryan of Melbourne, FL and nieces and nephews.

Stephen will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 17, 2019
