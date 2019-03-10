|
|
Stephen C. Pickett
Mesa - Stephen C. Pickett, 72 of Mesa, AZ passed away March 2, 2019. He was born in Ottumwa Iowa on November 30, 1946. Stephen graduated from Ottumwa High School. In 1964 Steve enlisted in the US Navy during the Vietnam War earning a Bronze Medal. After coming home he married Joyce Farrington and went on to receive an Associate's Degree from Parsons College and raise their two daughters Jennifer and Stephanie. He enjoyed collecting butterflies and other insects, gardening and music. Stephen never liked being the center of attention but had a great sense of humor and always had a story to tell. His love for his family showed in all his actions you always knew he would be there for you. He loved spending time with all his grandchildren and fur babies. Stephen was an amazing husband, son, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will forever live on in our hearts. He is survived by his wife Joyce Pickett, his daughters Jennifer Baker (Jeff) Stephanie Biernbaum (Scott) Grandchildren Amber Pendley,Austin Baker, Dallys Baker, Lexi Biernbaum and Jacob Biernbaum. His Great Grandson Zayn Krasser. His loving mother in law Betty Mayhugh. Brother in law Jim Farrington (Connie) Bonnie Ritz (Dale) and nephew and nieces Tony and Kim Farrington and Melissa Rhoads (Kevin). Arrangements are entrusted to Melcher Mission Chapel. Please visit www.melchermission.com to share memories or express condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019