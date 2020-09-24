1/1
Stephen Condie Earl
Stephen Condie Earl

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our father, Stephen Condie Earl, who completed his earthly mission on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Having endured the trials of PKD Foundation (PKD Foundation) for most of his life with incredible strength and resilience, he suffered an unexpected complication during a routine kidney dialysis treatment. Fortunately, the Lord gave his family enough time to gather by his bedside to say final goodbyes before he slipped peacefully away. He is survived by his wife, JaNae, his five children and 19 grandchildren, whom he dearly loved.

Stephen graduated in the charter class of the BYU Law School. He was a prominent zoning attorney, practicing in Phoenix for over 40 years and was a founding partner of Earl & Curley. He was also devoted to the Lord and was blessed to serve in many leadership positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved the people he served.

Funeral services will be broadcast via Zoom on September 25 at 11:00 AM. Information concerning this broadcast as well as a full obituary may be found here at this link: www.bunkerfuneral.com/obituaries/56092/




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
