Stephen Coulson Rich
Tempe - Stephen Coulson Rich, 69, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Tempe, sitting in his favorite chair with dog, Chance, on his lap on January 14, 2020. He was born January 22, 1950 In New Orleans, Louisiana. At 5 days old, his grandmother brought him to Montpelier to be the son of Keith W. and VaLeen Rich who preceded him in death. His early years were spent in Montpelier, Idaho where he excelled in athletics and academics and graduated from Bear Lake High School. He served the British mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in London, England from 1969-71. He attended the University of Utah where he received his undergraduate, graduate and Juris Doctorate also serving as Assemblyman representing the College of Economics and chairman of the Programs Board for the University.
He married Randi Smith on February 9, 1974 in Salt Lake City, Utah. They moved to Tempe, Arizona where they raised their family and he practiced law in both joint practice and more recently in his own law practice. Steve was a civic leader and friend to many. He served as president and member of the Tempe Union High School District Governing Board from 1991 to 2001, provided leadership by chairing the Arizona State School Facilities Board, served as president of the Tempe Sports Authority Foundation, was a member of the TIE Foundation and served in many other community capacities. He was an advocate and active participant in Alcoholic AA. He was an engaging, unpretentious, loyal, gentle man who made friends easily, told it as he saw it, was a wealth of knowledge and all things trivia and above all, he dearly loved and supported his family.
Steve is survived by his longtime companion and "sweetie", Sharon Doyle. Additionally, he is survived by his ex-wife Randi and four children, Jeremy, Jessi, Jana and Jon (Dee) Rich along with his seven grandchildren Jeremy, Ethan, Mary Grace, Corbin, Graham, Calvin and Jacob Rich. He leaves behind sister Cheri Cates, brother, Brent Rich (Lori) and many nieces, nephews and cousins
A celebration of Steve's life will be held on February 15th at Shalimar Golf Club 2032 E Golf Ave, Tempe from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Hawaiian shirts encouraged. Steve would want any donations in his memory to be made to the TIE Foundation, 3205 S. Rural Rd., Tempe, Az. 85282.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020