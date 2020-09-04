Stephen Derick Howard



Born: Nov 21, 1967 - Died: July 31, 2020.



Memorial Service will be on Saturday, September 5, 6:00 am at Castle Rock, Bartlett Lake, Az. Guests are encouraged to bring potluck in lieu of flowers.



Arthur Fisher was Stephen's grandfather. Stephen's father, Arthur N Howard, died Apr 3, 1997, was adopted by an aunt and uncle. His mother, Evon (Evonne) Ruth (Miller) died March 2016.



Stephen attended Devry, was employed by Motorola, Cox and Direct TV. An only child, he cared for his widowed mother. A loving Husband and Dad, he was taking his family to Cave Creek for snowy fun, to Disneyland and attending daughters' school activities. Survivors include wife of 12 years, Michelle (Taylor) Howard, son Eric (mother Jeannette Gentry), step-daughters Jenna (now Aria) and Krystal (now Christian) Cannon, daughter Megan (now Harper) Howard. All daughters' adoptive parent is Shannon Green.









