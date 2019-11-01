|
Stephen E. Weckstein
Stephen E. Weckstein was born November 12, 1932 and died on October 6, 2019 at age 86. Most recently Stephen Weckstein was residing in Northern Michigan.
Stephen was born in Canton, Ohio. He lived there until moving to Michigan where he attended college. While in college Stephen met the love of his life, Beverly Feldstein.
After graduating from college Stephen spent his entire career in labor relations and personnel. Upon retirement he and Beverly moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where they resided for approximately 30 years. Always energetic Stephen served as a judge pro tem and special education hearing officer in Arizona. In addition he and Beverly owned the Packerdeli, a Green Bay Packer memorabilia business for many years. Stephen and Beverly were active members and facilitators of Survivors of Suicide.
Stephen lived with Parkinson's disease for over 25 years. He faced his health challenges with dignity and determination pushing him to be as independent as possible.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Weckstein (Feldstein) of 65 years and of Northern Michigan; children, Janis Weckstein of Northern Michigan, William (Joyce) Weckstein of Arizona and Susan Heise of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Aaron, Rachel, Emanuel, Stacyann, Sara, Carly and Caitlyn; ten great-grandchildren; brothers, Louis (Lynda) Weckstein and Donald (Caryl) Weckstein and sister-in-law, Phyllis (Jim Goerke) Swonk.
Stephen was preceded in death by his daughter, Ruthann Weckstein Goldsmith, parents Samson and Rosalie (Stein) Weckstein, Father and Mother In-law Emanuel and Ann (Lilienthal) Feldstein.
A memorial celebration of Stephen's life will be held 2pm to 4pm, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Living and Rehabilitation. Contributions may be made in Stephen's memory to the Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Activity Center, 224 Park Avenue, Frankfort, MI 49635. Stephen loved participating in all the activities including bingo, wheelchair kickball, planting flowers in front of the hospital, participating in art and craft activities, listening to concerts including the students from Interlochen and participating in as many field trips as possible.
