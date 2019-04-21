Stephen Estes



Phoenix - Stephen Louis Estes



Born August 20th, 1990, the second twin with his brother Nathan. He grew up as an active member of North Phoenix Baptist Church. While Stephen received Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of 4, he continued to grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus. He served in NPBC Children's Ministry all through his college years, actively volunteering with a passion for children's ministries. Stephen graduated from the I.B. Program at North High School in 2009, and was a state champion and All-American swimmer. He graduated from ASU's Barrett Honors College with a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, and a Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering. He was a member of the ASU Swim Team, competing in National and Olympic Trials after recovering from a Traumatic Brain Injury suffered in 2012; a testament to his resilience and strength. At ASU he was honored as an Academic All American for his excellence in the classroom and pool. He received many other awards for his volunteer work and scholastic performance.



In 2015 he met the love of his life, Morgan Acino, and they married May 12, 2017. They adored each other and treasured day-to-day activities and worldwide travel adventures. He was a member of the team at Van Horn Aviation, most recently as Engineering Manager. His tragic death in a helicopter crash reflects that he was living his dream and passion for flying. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, especially his wife, Morgan, and extended Estes and Acino family members. He is survived by his wife, Morgan Acino Estes, parents Ron and Renee Estes, his twin brother Nathan, and siblings Aaron, Hillary (Ryan key), nephews Colton and Nolan, Grandmother Margaret Dodez, Grandmother Jeannette Estes, and numerous other family members. His family expresses gratitude for the worldwide support and prayers through this tragedy.



A Celebration of Stephen's life will be held at 1:00, Redemption Church - Tempe, 2150 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ on Monday, April 22nd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sun Devil Swimming Association, PO Box 872205, Tempe, AZ 85287. Please visit www.almoore-grimshaw for tributes. Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary