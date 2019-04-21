Services
Mesa - Stephen H Daniels passed away on April 10, 2019. He was born on December 31, 1935 in Santa Monica, California. He grew up in Pasadena, California, moving to Ann Arbor, Michigan during his high school years. After earning his architectural license, Steve joined the family firm of Daniels and Zermack where he focused mainly on designing banks and credit unions. Steve moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1980 where he started his own firm, D D & A, again working mainly with banks and credit unions. He loved to fly, obtaining his pilots license as a teenager and was an avid model railroader, building extensive layouts in all his homes. Steve is survived by his wife Cathy, three daughters, Patti Miller (Ken), Vicki Kane (Mike), Connie Hicks (Camron) and one stepson Ben Holladay (Stephanie), two sisters Sue Bergman, Julia Daniels-Trullinger (Robert) and one brother, Richard (Pat), 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, E H and Madge Daniels and his daughter Christina Jimenez. We will miss his beautiful smile and sense of humor. There will be a celebration of Steve's life in June. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Valley or .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019
