Stephen J. Clark



Mesa - Stephen J. Clark, 85, passed away while enjoying a sip of root beer on May 10, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. A Utah boy, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and brother. Stephen was involved during high school in acting, singing and playing the cello. Attending BYU after graduation, he played and toured with the BYU Symphony Orchestra. He also played cello in the 7th Army Symphony Orchestra in a post-war goodwill campaign tour throughout Europe in 1955-56, where his last concert was for the king and queen of Belgium. After his military service, he served two years as a missionary in the British Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



He married the girl who lived 'round the corner, Roberta Booth, in 1959. Their first daughter, Roberta Jill, was sadly stillborn. After graduating from BYU with a master's degree in electrical engineering, he relocated his family to Tempe, Arizona and began a long career with Motorola. Roberta and Stephen raised four more children in Tempe: Brian, David, Debra and Andrea.



Early in his career with Motorola, he received an award from the Association of Old Crows. He was also instrumental in receiving a patent for radar technology that enabled Motorola to obtain a $110 million dollar contract. Professionally, he contributed to the Iridium satellite program. Stephen belonged to a men's valley barbershop chorus, and also enjoyed singing tenor in a barbershop quartet for several years. Far into his adult life he enjoyed playing cello in a violin and piano trio.



After Roberta passed away from complications of lupus, Stephen married Marcia Miller, who added four more children to the family: Anthony, Janelle, Janae and James. In retirement, Stephen and Marcia served in the Mesa Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ, as missionaries in the New York Rochester Mission covering church historical sites, and finally as missionaries in the church employment center here locally.



He is preceded in death by parents, Horace & Tranquilia Clark; wife, Roberta Booth Clark; brother, Fredrick Clark; brother-in-law, Bert Miner; and daughter, Roberta Jill Clark.



Stephen is survived by his wife, Marcia; sons Brian (Delight) Clark and David Clark; daughters, Debra (Merle) Stick and Andi (Doug) Gooch; as well as stepchildren, Anthony (Susan) Miller, Janelle (Joe) Openshaw, Janae Turner and James (Stephanie) Miller. Stephen has 26 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Dorothy Miner, Carolyn (Blaine) Wood and sister-in-law, Maureen Clark of Springville, UT.



Funeral services will be held at Wheeler Mortuary in Springville on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 with a 10 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. funeral followed by internment and military honors at the Evergreen Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, a memorial in Tempe, Arizona will be held at a later date. Please join us for his funeral through live stream at: wheelermortuary@msn.com.









