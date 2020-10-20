Stephen L Bixby Jr



Tonto Basin - Stephen L. Bixby Jr. passed away on October 13, 2020 at his home in Tonto Basin, Arizona. He was 89 years old and lived his life to the fullest. Steve was born in Long Beach, California on the 1860's ranching homestead of the Bixby family on June 18, 1931 to Stephen Sr. and Altha Bixby.



Soon after his birth Steve and his family returned to their home on the Bixby Ranch in Wheatfields outside of Globe, Arizona. Spending the school year in Phoenix and summers on the ranch, Steve graduated from North High School in Phoenix. After serving in the Navy from 1951 to 1955 as a 3rd Class Petty Officer helicopter mechanic and crew member, Steve attended the University of Arizona where he took agriculture classes.



He and his first wife, Donna, married in 1955 and moved to Bixby Ranch where Steve and his father went into partnership. As a fourth generation rancher he loved his life as a cattleman. He raised commercial, registered and polled Herefords. He had a registered Hereford Bull Sale for over forty ears. He was a past president of the Arizona Hereford Association and the Gila County Cattle Growers. He was a lifetime and active member of the Arizona Cattle Growers Association.



After Steve and Donna raised three daughters, they divorced and in 1982 he married Dorothy. She had two daughters from a previous marriage and another daughter with Steve.



Steve is survived by his loving wife Dorothy, his daughters Kelli Bixby Bays (Patrick); Stephanie Bixby Lynam (Jim); Linda Bixby and Rusti Bixby and his step-daughters Debbie Alred (Bill) and Niki Williams.



Steve and Dorothy have 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



Steve is also survived by his sisters Patricia Moase, Anne Bixby, Sally Sturdevant, Elizabeth Voelker, Susan Halford and Donn Setka Shirlaw; 7 nieces, 1 nephew, 4 great nephews and great niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brother's-in-law and 2 great nephews.



A memorial service will be held at a future date.



Donations in memory of Steve can be sent to Gila Country Cattle Growers Association at PO Box 7, Globe, AZ 85502, if you wish.









