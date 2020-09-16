1/1
Stephen Lieb
1947 - 2020
Stephen Lieb

Phoenix - Stephen Lieb born December 15, 1947 in Lincoln, Neb. He graduated from Benson High School in Omaha, Neb. and the University of Neb. at Omaha with a BA and MA in journalism. Steve served in the U.S. Air Force. With wife Marilyn, he owned Desert View Animal Hospital in Phoenix, AZ for 30 years. He loved his family, and especially his many animals and traveling. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marilyn; his sister Stacey Bragg; his brother Scott Lieb; and many nieces and nephews. No services will be held at this time. Donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
4809452654
