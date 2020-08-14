Stephen Marshall Bushard
Phoenix - Stephen Marshall Bushard, 72, of Phoenix, Arizona was called home to his loving and gracious Father on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 after suffering a stroke. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
Stephen was born November 6, 1947 in Minneapolis, MN. He was the 5th of 7 children born to Wilfred and Phyllis Bushard. He attended The Basilica of St. Mary Elementary School and graduated from St. John's Prep. After his family moved to AZ in 1965, he enrolled at ASU before being drafted into the U.S. Army. Upon his return to ASU his involvement with the Newman Center led him to meet Meg, the love of his life on a trust walk. They continued that walk for 47 years. After finishing at ASU, he was fortunate to travel the world before starting at DePaul Law in Chicago. He practiced law for over 40 years until he retired in 2017.
Steve found joy in pursuing knowledge. He loved to study and learn about many things, but nothing had more importance or brought him more joy than studying Scripture. He loved and truly lived his Catholic faith. He cherished grouping with his Cursillo brothers and sisters and was a faithful and humble servant to his community. He gave generously of his time to St Vincent de Paul, St. Joseph the Worker, Pastoral Care, and many other ministries.
Steve had an affinity for nature, he found so much peace in the beauty and wonders of God's creation. No camping trip or campfire was ever quite as sweet without hearing his famous rendition of Smokey the Bear. Steve loved gardening; his vegetables were always sweeter, grass-greener, flowers-brighter trees-shadier, and his treasured little "siestas" in the hammock were always in season!
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, and three siblings, Joseph, David, and Suzanne. He is survived by his loving wife Meg, and children Stephanie Schafer (Patrick), Joseph (Jessica) and John (Kelly), and grandchildren Mason, Caroline, and Stuart Bushard and Colin and Ava Grace Schafer as well as siblings Carol, Philip, Mary and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 4:00 -6:00 p.m. with prayers of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2312 E. Campbell Avenue, Phoenix. We will gather and celebrate Steve's life with laughter, love, and fond memories at a safer date...
In Lieu of Flowers Donations may be made in Steve's memory to: Phoenix Cursillo or St Vincent de Paul of Phoenix. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com