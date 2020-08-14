1/1
Stephen Marshall Bushard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Marshall Bushard

Phoenix - Stephen Marshall Bushard, 72, of Phoenix, Arizona was called home to his loving and gracious Father on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 after suffering a stroke. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Stephen was born November 6, 1947 in Minneapolis, MN. He was the 5th of 7 children born to Wilfred and Phyllis Bushard. He attended The Basilica of St. Mary Elementary School and graduated from St. John's Prep. After his family moved to AZ in 1965, he enrolled at ASU before being drafted into the U.S. Army. Upon his return to ASU his involvement with the Newman Center led him to meet Meg, the love of his life on a trust walk. They continued that walk for 47 years. After finishing at ASU, he was fortunate to travel the world before starting at DePaul Law in Chicago. He practiced law for over 40 years until he retired in 2017.

Steve found joy in pursuing knowledge. He loved to study and learn about many things, but nothing had more importance or brought him more joy than studying Scripture. He loved and truly lived his Catholic faith. He cherished grouping with his Cursillo brothers and sisters and was a faithful and humble servant to his community. He gave generously of his time to St Vincent de Paul, St. Joseph the Worker, Pastoral Care, and many other ministries.

Steve had an affinity for nature, he found so much peace in the beauty and wonders of God's creation. No camping trip or campfire was ever quite as sweet without hearing his famous rendition of Smokey the Bear. Steve loved gardening; his vegetables were always sweeter, grass-greener, flowers-brighter trees-shadier, and his treasured little "siestas" in the hammock were always in season!

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, and three siblings, Joseph, David, and Suzanne. He is survived by his loving wife Meg, and children Stephanie Schafer (Patrick), Joseph (Jessica) and John (Kelly), and grandchildren Mason, Caroline, and Stuart Bushard and Colin and Ava Grace Schafer as well as siblings Carol, Philip, Mary and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

A Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 4:00 -6:00 p.m. with prayers of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2312 E. Campbell Avenue, Phoenix. We will gather and celebrate Steve's life with laughter, love, and fond memories at a safer date...

In Lieu of Flowers Donations may be made in Steve's memory to: Phoenix Cursillo or St Vincent de Paul of Phoenix. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved