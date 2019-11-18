|
Stephen Matuszak
Scottsdale - Stephen Anthony Matuszak (88) passed from this life on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 4:04 p.m. He was surrounded by his loving family at his residence in Scottsdale. He is survived by his 4 children, their spouses, 8 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. He was a man who accomplished many things during the course of his life.
Steve was born to Stephen J. and Elizabeth K. Matuszak in January, 1931 in Erie, Pennsylvania. He was the oldest of 5 children. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1955. Following the commencement Steve married Violet Marques at the Cadet Chapel.
As a second Lieutenant he was assigned to protect Ladd Air Force Base from attack during the Cold War. After receiving his discharge, he and his wife Violet settled in New York where he began working in the investment field. He earned an M.B.A. in Finance from N.Y.U. and served as President and CEO of the National Bank of Westchester in White Plains, NY for many years.
Steve was active in the United Way, the Red Cross and a number of other civic organizations for a long time. In 1989 he and Violet left New York and made their home in Scottsdale which they enjoyed very much. His beloved Violet passed away in 2015, just 12 days after their 60th wedding anniversary.
Steve and Violet were active in the Calvary Church of the Valley where they headed up the Healing Rooms Ministry. His favorite expression at this time of year was Go Army! Beat Navy!
He was greatly loved by family and friends and will be missed by all who knew his gentle and kind ways.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 19th at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, 10755 N. 124th St., Scottsdale. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix. Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary, Scottsdale, AZ
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019