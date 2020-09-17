Stephen Patrick Ahearn
Our beloved brother and uncle Stephen, 62, passed away peacefully on August 23,2020 after a courageous seven year battle with cancer. A native Arizonan, Stephen was born to John Littleton Ahearn and Irene Ruth Ahearn. He attended Madison Meadows Elementary, and Central High School, graduating in 1976. California beckoned, and he attended Pomona College and earned a B.A., in International Relations. In 1985 he obtained an M.B.A. in International Finance from U.C.L.A.
Environmental Advocacy Issues were the focus of Stephen's career. In the 1990's Stephen served as Manager of Planning and Policy at the Department of Commerce Energy Office. Later he worked at the Arizona Corporation Commission advising the staff on electric industry competitive matters, and serving as the Corporation Commissions liaison to the Arizona State Legislature. In 2003, Stephen was appointed as Director of the Arizona Residential Utility Consumer Office working tirelessly to protect consumers, and promote renewable and sustainable energy.
Throughout his life, Stephen demonstrated an incredible gift for making and maintaining friendships. A proud Irish American, he enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Internationally. As an avid motorcyclist, camper, hiker, and fisherman, Stephen loved exploring nature. Stephen's musical tastes were very eclectic, and he supported local theater, dance, and visual arts. His family and friends will attest to his talent for growing prolific gardens, and being an excellent cook.
Stephen is survived by his siblings: Mary Lee (Richard), Denise Ahearn, Kathleen Johnson (Jeff), John Ahearn, and Michael Ahearn (Patty), Nieces and Nephews: Christine, Andrea, Gabriel, Alex, Lillie and Arbor. The family will be spreading Stephen's ashes privately. Please visit his memorial website to share your own memories of Stephen at wwwforevermissed.com/-p-ahearn/about