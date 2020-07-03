1/
Stephen Paul Harambasic
Scottsdale - Stephen Paul Harambasic, 61, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on June 23 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Steve will always be remembered for his quick wit, wonderful sense of humor, and his big heart. Steve, son of Paul and Dorothy who preceded him in death, is survived by his brother, Ron (Linda); sisters, Paula (Hercel) and Gail (Bob); nephews, Ryan (Melissa), Scott (Jaici); nieces, Christina (Ryan) and Danielle (James); and 9 great nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Valley Eckstein Center, or The American Cancer Society.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
