|
|
Stephen (Steve) Skuba SR
Glendale - Born August 1, 1953 - Passed away April 7, 2020
Steve had been my husband and was always my friend. Probably the best friend I ever had. Our 4 kids were his world. Katrina, Stephen Jr, Robert and Tabitha. They loved their Dad so much and hearts ache. We welcomed a son in law Mike in 2015 and our first grandchild in February 2017. Our little Princess, Mackenzie Belle. She definitely became the sparkle in his eyes. And this September we'll have a grandson too. Altho we weren't together anymore I still loved him dearly. We had our children together and they were our lifetime bond. Robert especially kept us close.
Steve and Robert were best buddies, hanging out together, doing errands, gardening, going to baseball games, occasionally basketball, football and hockey games. He was the most patient person with Robert.
Steve grew up in a little town called Egarville in southern Illinois. He graduated high school and went on to The University of Illinois (Fighting Illini) where he got a Bachelors Degree in Agriculture (Economics,I think) and graduated in 1975. He worked for Moorman Feed for several years and then the Department of Agriculture until he retired several years ago. He was a Market News Reporter (and it's too long to explain it). We'd met in Florida, married in 1983. He/we traveled summers and we finally settled (for a few years) in Texas. He worked in Dallas and we lived just outside in Sachse. Katrina and Stephen Jr were born there. We were there 3 years then in New York for a year and out to Arizona in 1988. He and Robert still lived in the house we bought in early 1989. Robert and Tabitha were born here in AZ.
Steve was very well liked and loved by so many people. Those he worked with and just about anyone he met. He was kind, compassionate, helpful and just loving. He volunteered at the food banks, with United Way, a seed library (he and Robert did that together) at voting polls and he went back to square dancing. He belonged to Tomahawk Twirlers. He truly made friends there that cared deeply about him. He still owned the farm in Illinois that he'd inherited from his folks. They grew Christmas Trees and Steve continued the business. The past few years he was waiting on more sellable size trees but he went a few times a year, planted seedlings, shaped trees and made wreaths at Christmas time. It was his peaceful place he loved to get away to. He'd just been there in March to plant seedlings. He'd said it gets too cold for him at his age to live there again.
Steve was Russian Orthodox Christian. Altho no longer a church goer he always believed. We celebrated Orthodox Easter April 19th this year. Christ Is Risen! Indeed He is Risen!
How do you say goodbye to a friend, someone you loved. We'll meet again some day. I don't know what else I can say.
Take Care of Robert and he'll take care of you. Best Buddies for eternity. I'm sure you're getting an ear full now that he's talking. And he's running like the wind. You're well, healthy and healed of all your ails. Maybe your hair will grow back so you don't need a comb over.
Welcomed into heaven by his parents Julia and Peter SR Skuba. Take care of this guy. Memory Eternal!
Survived by: Katrina Skuba, Daughter, Marana AZ; Stephen Skuba JR, Son, Glendale AZ; Tabitha Skuba, Daughter, Denver CO; Suzanne Skuba, Best Friend, Glendale AZ; Mackenzie Belle McMurrich, Granddaughter, Marana AZ; Michael McMurrich, Son in Law, Marana AZ; Peter Skuba JR, Brother, Normal, IL; Eleanore Johnson, Mother in Law, Glendale AZ.
Graveside only at 1 PM Monday April 20, 2020 at West Resthaven Cemetery, 6450 W. Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020