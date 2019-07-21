|
|
Steve Antonczak
- - Steve Antonczak, 78, died on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital. Born in Detroit to the late George and Antoinette Antonczak, he is preceded in death by his brother Thaddeus and wives Mary Margaret (Donovan) and Julianna (Kazimiera). Survived by wife Bernadette, son John (Jane), daughter Catherine (Jeff), grandchildren Luke, Brenna, Grace, Paige and Emma.
Services will be Friday, July 26, at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Parish, 1955 E. Commerce, Milford MI. Visitation at 10:30 with Mass at 11:30. Memorial contributions in honor of Steve may be sent to Home Township Library, P.O. Box 589, Edmore, MI. 48829.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019