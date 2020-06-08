Steve Chavez Garcia



Phoenix - Steve "The Joker" Chavez Garcia, 52 of Phoenix Az, entered into heaven on May 30, 2020.



Steve was born on January 4, 1968 to Nancy Chavez Garcia. He was the 9th of 10 children, but even with such a large family his personality made him stand out. Steve started working at a young age and became a great provider for his family. Steve's proudest moments were all surrounded by his children and the beautiful families they created. He loved his family so much and was actively involved in their daily lives, teaching them, encouraging them, coaching them, but above all loving them. Steve touched so many lives and was many things to many people, son, brother, father, grandpa, great grandpa, uncle, co-worker and friend. Steve will be greatly missed. This world has lost an amazing man, but Heaven has gained an angel.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store