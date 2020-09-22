1/1
Steve Chavira
Steve Chavira

Phoenix - Steve Chavira, 84, a native of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on September 20, 2020. Steve is survived by his wife Molly, four children, Carmen, Steven, Gregory and Andy, and three grandchildren. Visitation only will be held from 11 AM - 12 PM. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hospice of the Valley. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
