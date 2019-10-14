|
|
Steve Michael Messana
Phoenix - Steve Messana, age 62, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Steve was born on July 12, 1957 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix Arizona. He went to Longview School, North High and Phoenix College. He worked in the family business, Steve's Mexican Food with his father and brother. He loved sports and played baseball and wrestled at North High.
He is survived by his children, Annette, Steve and Johnathan and his eight grandchildren. He was proud and honored to be the father and grandfather to his family.
Steve will be remembered for his fierce independence, strength, and loyalty to his family and friends. Steve will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven enjoying pasta with his mother.
There will be a viewing from 9-11 AM Wednesday the 16th of October a service from 11 to 12:30 PM. All are welcome at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary 710 W. Bethany Home Rd. Phoenix, Arizona Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery following.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019