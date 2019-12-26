|
|
Steve "Rocket" Regan
Steve Regan (76) passed peacefully in November. Born in Hastings, NE to Roy & Jean Regan, he was a Hastings High School track star setting records, some stand to this day. Sports writers dubbed him "The Rocket" & "The Blonde Bomb". In 1995 he was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. A proud resident of Scottsdale AZ since 1972 Steve had a sense of humor bringing joy & laughter to all. He had a passion for cars - from late model Corvettes to classics to street rods. He befriended many at auto shows & auctions across the US. Steve loved sports & was an avid golfer playing St. Andrews & attending the Masters. In retirement he studied the Stock Market, played the ponies, & escaped summer heat to San Diego. He owned race horses, experienced the "Winners Circle" & enjoyed his pleasure boat. Travel was another joy where Steve made lasting friends. Steve was predeceased by his parents & older brother Jack. Survivors are nephews: Terry (Marlene) Regan of Grand Island, NE & Michael (Marylou) Regan of Littleton, CO & nieces: Patti (Curt) Dreiling of Estes Park, CO & Lori (Steve) White of Ft Collins, CO. Also left to cherish Steve are eight great-nephews & great-nieces, sister-in-law Marilyn Regan of Ft Collins, CO, his ex-wife & good friend Paulett Ellis of Litchfield Park, AZ, & his loved poodle Mickey. Steve leaves us with shared memories of a life well lived. A Celebration of (his) Life was held in Scottsdale. A memorial race is planned by his family at Fonner Park, NE on Derby Day 2020. Rest in Peace Rocket.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019