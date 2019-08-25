Services
Resthaven Park Mortuary & Cemetery
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 437-0436
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Resources
Steve Setka Jr.


1942 - 2019
Steve Setka Jr. Obituary
Steve Setka Jr.

- - Steve Setka Jr, age 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at HonorHealth Hospital in Arizona. He was born September 19, 1942, in Globe Arizona, to Steve Sr and Melba June Setka. He graduated from Carl Hayden High School and Northern Arizona University where he played basketball and football. After graduating with a Masters from NAU, he played semi pro football for the Phoenix Blazers. He taught school in the Alhambra Elementary School

District for over 40 years. Steve truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life and sports. Steve had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Steve Sr and Melba June Setka, his wife, Germaine Setka and brother Andy Setka. He is survived by his four sisters, Deanna Inman, Suellen (Raymond) Berry, Della (Clarence) Howard, and Katherine Setka. Also, Son, Steve III (Brandi) Setka and Daughter Susanne (Christopher) Milne as well as eight grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday August 31st anytime from 3pm-6pm at Resthaven Mortuary located at 4310 E Southern Ave. Phoenix.

The Family has designated St Jude Children's Research Hospital for memorial Contributions
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019
