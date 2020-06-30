Steven D. Potter
Steven D. Potter

Tempe - Steven D. Potter, 71, passed away on June 25, 2020. Steve was born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, on September 7, 1948, to Patricia Ann and Lawrence Edward Potter. He spent his childhood in Oklahoma, Kentucky, New Mexico, and Missouri, before moving to Arizona in 1966 to pursue an engineering degree at Arizona State University. For over 40 years Steve worked as a Semiconductor Equipment Engineer and spent the bulk of his career with Microchip Technology, INC. Steve is survived by his wife of 44 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dot); son, Matthew (Nicole); grandchildren, Michael Allen, Alexis Potter, Cooper Potter and Olivia Potter; and sisters Joyce (David) Bishop and Shary Wilkinson. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Noah Potter, and his sister, Linda Shand.

In lieu of flowers contributions to Hospice of the Valley, https://www.hov.org/donate/, are appreciated.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
