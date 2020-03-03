|
|
Steven David Miyoshi
Steven David Miyoshi Age 63, went to heaven on February 19, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1956 in Islington, England. He is survived by his wife, Laura Miyoshi, sons James and Kyle Miyoshi, granddaughters Ava and Leila, brothers Mitchell and Glenn Miyoshi and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held on March 14, 2020 at Pure Heart 14240 N. 43rd Avenue Glendale 85306 in the Main Sanctuary. Visitation will be held at 10:30am and the celebration of Life will be from 11:00 am until 12:00.
Hawaiian Casual Attire would be Steve's recommendation. In lieu of flowers, if you like to donate to the GoFundMe page we have created, the Miyoshi Family would greatly appreciate it. A portion will be donated in Steve's name to a local Veteran Charity.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020