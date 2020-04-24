|
|
Steven Hallada
Phoenix - Steven James Hallada passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Steve was born October 21, 1959 to James Albert and Mary Therese Hallada in Milwaukee, WI. The family soon purchased a dairy farm where they lived until they moved to Phoenix in 1970 - on Steve's 11th birthday. Steve attended Alhambra High School in Phoenix, followed by Phoenix College and University of Arizona. In 1985, Steve moved to Los Angeles to work in lighting design for entertainment events. Steve built his reputation lighting big Los Angeles venues, large movie premiers, after Oscar/Golden Globe parties and star studded events in both Beverly Hills and at Universal Studios. Steve also toured as a Lightning Designer with Linda Ronstadt and Bobby McFerrin to name a few. A favorite story - Steve lit a party where he hung hundreds of small white lights under a tent as there was a chance of rain. During the party someone tapped his shoulder. Steve turned and it was Jimmy Stewart who said "I understand you're the man responsible for the stars in the sky."
In his extra time, Steve was a comedian with an improvisation troupe called The LA Connection, performing every Friday night. It was here Steve met Sally Steuterman; they were married on October 2, 1994. They were married 11 years and had four sons. Steve loved to read bedtime stories to his boys, adding comedy and characterizations into the nightly ritual. For the last 14 years, Steve fought a family disease that gradually took away his ability to control movements, concentrate, and function without help from others. He was always very appreciative of everything family and friends did to help him.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children Jeffrey Steven, Matthew Owen, Luke Edward, and Ian Wentzel Hallada; his ex-wife, Sally and five siblings - Judith Lynn, Michael Jan, Brian Alan, Robert Thomas and Kenneth Earl Hallada along with many other relatives.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to HDSA.org or Barrow Neurological Institute. Send online condolences to www.almoore-grimshaw.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020