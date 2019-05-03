|
|
Steven J. Keilman
- -
In Loving Memory of Steven J. Keilman, (8/31/1963 - 1/1/2019) a fierce warrior, a loving father to Elijah and Austin, and a beloved soulmate and companion to Janet. Steven had a brilliant mind with a thirst for knowledge. He loved mentoring and encouraging people to excel and be successful. Steven loved what nature had to offer and felt at home in the wilderness. He found beauty in all types of landscapes and admired wild animals. Steven served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. His military service is being honored on the Veteran's Memorial Wall in Wynot, Nebraska. A celebration of Steven's life was held on 3/1/19 on a perfect day in Papago Park. It was attended by close loving friends with beautiful music sung by Megan from Copper Hills Church. Steven, you will be forever loved. I miss you....
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 3, 2019