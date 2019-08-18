|
Steven K. Wieters
Glendale - Steven 'Steve' Wieters, 60, was surrounded by his family as he passed away Monday, August 5th in Glendale, Arizona. He was a gentle giant and a true warrior who loved his family, friends, and Brothers. Steve was known for his warmth, his humor, his generosity and his immense ability to show his love. He was larger than life and to know him was to love him. His legacy can be seen through the success of his children, who he raised to be great people and parents, and in the eyes of his grandchildren who he loved with all of his being.
Steve was born on August 29, 1958 in Topeka, KS to Dean and Marilyn (Shaffer) Wieters. In 1960, his family moved to Arizona. He participated in FFA, rodeo, track & field and football. He graduated from Greenway High School in 1976. After graduating, he enlisted into the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman, specializing in Psychiatry. Steve lived in San Diego, CA during his Naval career with his first wife, Elizabeth Gavan (nee Williams), and together they had two children. He left the military in in 1983 and returned to Arizona. He spent several years working for the AZ Dept. of Corrections. Steve could do anything with his hands and much of his life he owned his own business. Steve always had a joke to share. He loved to learn and was always reading and would amaze everyone with trivia and worldly information. He was very active in his kid's school life, often joining them for lunches, accompanying them on field trips and providing demonstrations on Rodeo day. He loved to coach youth sports for his kids and grand kids. He loved children and took many under his wing and into his home when their lives needed a strong and loving father figure. Steve was proud to be a Mason with the Sun City Masonic Lodge and many other Masonic organizations. Throughout his journey as a Mason, Steve had many noble achievements, which will leave a legacy that will ripple through the Masonic community for many years to come.
Steve is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Lori (nee Kamp); his children, Andrea, Steven (Calli), and Kaleigh (John) Williams; grandchildren, Rylee, Reece, Ryan, Molleigh, Athena, Nadia and Steven; mother, Wanda Thurman-Wieters; siblings, Ray (Phyllis), Monte, Cara (Kevin) Whitted, Conel (Gail) Thurman; many nieces and nephews; and many others who knew him as Papa and Daddy Steve. He was preceded in death by his parents Dean and Marilyn; and sister, Cydnee Thurman.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at 12:00 Noon, at the Sun City Masonic Lodge, 18810 N 107th Ave, Sun City, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the nonprofit organizations that Steve supported; and the Templar Eye Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019