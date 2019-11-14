Resources
Phoenix - Steven Kenneth Nelson, 60, passed away October 26, 2019. He was born in Missoula, MT on August 26, 1959. Steven graduated from Scottsdale High School and received his BA in Fine Arts at Arizona State University. Steven taught in New York and at Scottsdale and Phoenix schools. He also worked in real estate and tutored students in his free time. He had a passion for reading and writing. Steven is survived by his mother, Kay Wortman; stepfather, Jim Wortman; sister, Amy Kilpatrick (Scott); nephews, Tim and Will Kilpatrick; stepmother, Ursula Nelson; and stepbrothers, Steve and Richard Bantin. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth O. Nelson, and brother, Timothy Nelson. To send condolence messages, please visit greenacresmortuary.net.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
