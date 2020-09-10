1/1
Steven Leroy Kirkpatrick
Phoenix - Steven Leroy Kirkpatrick, a generous and kind man, was 74 when he passed on September 4, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. His Army service included working in the Secret Service as a Presidential Aide in the Communications Department of the White House for both President Johnson and President Nixon. A service will be held at the Veterans Cemetery (Phx) in mid-October. Steve was blessed with a loving family and many loyal friends. He is survived by siblings Sharon Kirkpatrick, Daniel and Sheila Kirkpatrick, Debbie (Kirkpatrick) Kushibab and Peter Kushibab, and Timothy and Sherry Kirkpatrick; as well as nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who loved him. The family requests donations to Hospice of the Valley in lieu of flowers.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
