Fluty, Steven Michael, 51 of Phoenix, Arizona, entered into God's hands on July 6, 2019. Steve was born to Kathy and Gerry Fluty on October 30, 1967 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. In 1983, he moved to Baltimore, Maryland. He was a graduate of Hereford High School, where he participated in football, baseball, and was named All State in soccer. Steve moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1990, where he became a Yavapai County Sheriff's Deputy till 1997. While in Prescott, Steve met the love of his life, Shuree. They married on September 20, 1997 and together they raised two kids, Brianna and Brandon. They have enjoyed traveling the world and making memories together. Steve loved his family, a good pint, and the citizens of Phoenix. In 1997, he joined the Phoenix Police Department and for over twenty years, Steve served Phoenix residents as a member of the Walking Beat and Bicycle squads. He was known for his level head and sporting shorts whenever possible. Steve's older sister, Lisa, precedes him in death. He is survived by his wife, Shuree, daughter Brianna (Josh) Furina, son Brandon Dube, grandchildren Noah (10), Macy (3) and Jack (1), parents Kathy and Gerry, younger sister Shari (Tracy) Griffin, nieces and nephews and countless friends and fellow officers. Steve's sense of humor, caring nature, and quick wit will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Irish Cultural Center (1106 North Central Avenue, Phoenix) on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6p.m. to 9p.m. (Due to parking restrictions, Uber, Lyft and Light rail recommended.) There was no darkness in Steve. Please honor his memory by wearing bright colors as we celebrate his life and honor his wishes to "Party It Up" (Steve encourages shorts!). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) in Steve's name. Arrangements made by Shadow Mountain Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 10, 2019