Steven Reed Prescott
Phoenix - Steven Reed Prescott, 68, of Phoenix, died unexpectedly on June 3, 2020. He was born August 1, 1951 in Yuba City, CA to Lois and Adrian Prescott and grew up in Riverside, CA. After getting married at 18, he and his young family moved to Phoenix in 1971. Steve worked as a land/pipeline surveyor for over 48 years traveling throughout the Southwest. Steve was a sweet, funny, generous and patient man loved by everyone who met him. With a great demeanor and sense of humor, he always had a quick smile and was quick to laugh. He enjoyed the outdoors, golfing, softball, spending time up north and fishing. His passing leaves us all with a painful reminder of how much our lives are touched by others and the void that comes when they are gone. Preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rose, and their two children, David and Melanie, 3 granddaughters (Samantha, Bianca, Karena), a great granddaughter (Arianna), a great grandson (Julian) and Steve's youngest brother, Mark. There will be a Memorial and Celebration of Life at GMI Church Hall at 1PM in Phoenix on Saturday, June 20th at 5020 North 23rd Avenue. B.Y.O.M. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.